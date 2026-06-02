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CAREER ENDS Ex-BBC Journalist Sean McGinty Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim Over Social Media Posts

Ex-BBC Journalist Sean McGinty Loses Unfair Dismissal Claim Over Social Media Posts

Former BBC Radio Lancashire journalist Sean McGinty, who worked at the corporation for 22 years, has lost his unfair dismissal claim after being sacked for breaching BBC social media guidelines. The tribunal ruled against McGinty following posts he made on X, formerly Twitter, which were found to conflict with the BBC’s impartiality policy.

Long BBC Career Ends

McGinty held various roles over more than two decades with BBC Radio Lancashire, including presenter and producer. His dismissal stemmed from social media activity deemed inconsistent with the corporation’s editorial standards.

Social Media Breaches Cited

The employment tribunal examined many posts from McGinty’s X account, covering sensitive topics like transgender issues and Hamas. The BBC argued these posts violated their impartiality and social media policies.

Controversial Email To Colleague

In addition to social media concerns, McGinty was dismissed for sending an email to a BBC Radio 5 Live presenter’s production team accusing the presenter of “sociopathic” behaviour, further breaching workplace conduct guidelines.

Mental Health Claims Rejected

McGinty said his social media actions were linked to ADHD and severe anxiety and claimed the BBC failed to provide reasonable adjustments upon his return to work. The tribunal found these claims “not well-founded” and deemed the dismissal reasonable due to the BBC’s impartiality rules.

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