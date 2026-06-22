Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Bilal Alfroh, 34, from Gorton, Manchester, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison following multiple convictions for rape and actual bodily harm. The City of Manchester CID led the investigation, resulting in his guilty verdict at Minshull Crown Court on 19 June 2026.

Lengthy Prison Term

Alfroh will serve at least two-thirds of his 16-year sentence before becoming eligible for release. The court handed down a substantial custodial sentence reflecting the seriousness of the offences.

Multiple Charges Proven

Alongside several counts of rape, Alfroh admitted an additional charge of actual bodily harm, highlighting the violent nature of his crimes against the victim.

Protective Measures Enforced

A lifetime restraining order has been imposed on Alfroh to safeguard the victim and prevent any further contact, ensuring ongoing protection after his release.

City Of Manchester CID Involvement

Specialist investigators from City of Manchester CID conducted a thorough and detailed probe that secured Alfroh’s conviction and upheld justice for the victim.