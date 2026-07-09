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FIND THEM Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

Police are urgently searching for two 14-year-olds, Rodrigo Cristo and Bethany Carter, reported missing from Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday 8 July 2026. Last seen at around 5pm in the Calverley Park area, officers say the pair are believed to be travelling together and have expressed growing concern for their welfare.

Details Of Missing Teenagers

  • Rodrigo Cristo: White, 5ft 9in, slim build, short black curly hair, brown eyes, black-framed glasses. Last seen wearing black trousers and a white shirt.
  • Bethany Carter: White, 5ft, slim build, shoulder-length dark brown curly hair. Last seen wearing blue shorts, a white short-sleeved polka dot top, and Converse trainers.

Urgent Police Safety Concern

Kent Police have issued an urgent appeal after concerns were raised about the teenagers’ welfare. Officers are actively investigating their whereabouts to ensure their safety.

How To Help

If you have any critical information about Rodrigo and Bethany’s location, police ask you to dial 999 immediately, quoting reference 08-1563. For all other information, you can contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or by calling 101.

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