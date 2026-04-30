Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are battling a significant fire at a property on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill, north London, near a well-known Orthodox Jewish yeshiva. The London Fire Brigade urged residents to avoid the area as smoke billowed from the building alarmed local people in this prominent Jewish neighbourhood.

Rapid Fire Deployment

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that around 100 firefighters were dispatched along with fifteen fire engines, to tackle the blaze. A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area as firefighters work to bring the fire under control.”

Community On Edge

The fire has heightened fears in Stamford Hill, especially coming less than 24 hours after an anti-Semitic terror stabbing in nearby Golders Green. Two Jewish men were attacked in an incident police are treating as terrorism, increasing tension across north London’s Jewish communities.

Cause Unknown

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the Stamford Hill fire. No links have been established between this blaze and the recent terror attack in Golders Green, but both incidents have stirred concern among local residents.

Emergency Response Underway

Fire crews continue efforts to contain the blaze, working through thick smoke and hazardous conditions. Local emergency services remain on high alert amid ongoing community anxiety.