Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

  About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are battling a significant fire at a property on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill, north London, near a well-known Orthodox Jewish yeshiva. The London Fire Brigade urged residents to avoid the area as smoke billowed from the building alarmed local people in this prominent Jewish neighbourhood.

Rapid Fire Deployment

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that around 100 firefighters were dispatched along with fifteen fire engines, to tackle the blaze. A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area as firefighters work to bring the fire under control.”

Community On Edge

The fire has heightened fears in Stamford Hill, especially coming less than 24 hours after an anti-Semitic terror stabbing in nearby Golders Green. Two Jewish men were attacked in an incident police are treating as terrorism, increasing tension across north London’s Jewish communities.

Cause Unknown

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the Stamford Hill fire. No links have been established between this blaze and the recent terror attack in Golders Green, but both incidents have stirred concern among local residents.

Emergency Response Underway

Fire crews continue efforts to contain the blaze, working through thick smoke and hazardous conditions. Local emergency services remain on high alert amid ongoing community anxiety.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

POLICE PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

UK News
Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

MISSING APPEAL Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

BABY MURDER TRIAL Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

UK News
Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

BULLDOZER CHAOS Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

UK News
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

DOPING DRAMA Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

MISSING APPEAL Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

UK News
Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

POLICE STAND OFF Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

UK News

COURT REMAND Man Charged Over Fatal Crash Killing Callum Hutchinson in Nutts Corner

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

TERROR ARREST Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

UK News
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

UK News
Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

UK News
Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

UK News
Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

POLICE ACTION Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

UK News
Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

COURT DRAMA Preston Baby Death Trial: Emergency Call Shows Delay in Medical Help

UK News

Preston Baby Death Trial: Emergency Call Shows Delay in Medical Help

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

POLICE SCANDAL Ex-Bristol Cop Jack Wood Admits Harassment and Wasting Police Time

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Ex-Bristol Cop Jack Wood Admits Harassment and Wasting Police Time

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT VERDICT Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Court News, Crime, UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Court News, Crime, UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE EVACUATION Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Watch Live