Police Appeal as 15-Year-Old Chloe-Marie Sage Missing from Clacton Since May 17

Police are urgently searching for Chloe-Marie Sage, a 15-year-old girl missing from Clacton since Sunday, 17 May. Concerned officers have launched an appeal to locate her and ensure her safety.

Last Seen Details

Chloe-Marie was last spotted in the Clacton area. She is described as white, approximately 5ft tall, with long red hair, and was believed to be wearing dark clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Possible Travel Routes

She is known to travel using trains and buses and may have left Essex. Chloe-Marie has connections to East London and Blackpool, and police are exploring these locations.

Public Help Requested

Anyone who has seen Chloe-Marie or knows of her current whereabouts is urged to contact police. Witnesses should quote incident 322 of 17 May when reporting.