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PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

A Maidstone man, Connor Hurn, 26, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for sexually abusing two children aged 14 through deceitful online messages. The case was investigated by Kent Police after Hurn created fake teenage profiles to contact his victims from January 2022 until his arrest in September 2024.

Deceptive Online Grooming

Hurn pretended to be a 16-year-old boy to gain the trust of two 14-year-old victims. He sent explicit images of himself and demanded indecent content from the children over a period of two years with the first victim, and again targeted a second victim shortly before his arrest.

Swift Police Action

Kent Police intervened after just four days of abuse against the second victim, arresting Hurn and confiscating his devices. A thorough investigation uncovered numerous other victims, revealing the extent of his offences.

Charges And Sentencing

  • Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
  • Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
  • Attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child
  • Sending a photograph or film to cause alarm, distress or humiliation

Hurn pleaded guilty to these charges at Maidstone Crown Court, where he was sentenced and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Statement

Police staff investigator Lauren King said: “Hurn is a serial predator who repeatedly targeted young and vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification. He created an online persona to lie to his victims and gain their trust before abusing them. The lengthy custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending and means he will be unable to cause further harm for the foreseeable future.”

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