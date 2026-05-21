Father Pays Tribute to Daughters Found Off Brighton Beach

A father has paid a moving tribute to his three daughters, Jane, Christina, and Becky, whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton Beach. The tragic loss has left the family devastated as they mourn the young women who meant the world to them.

Family Grief Shared

In a heartfelt message, the father spoke of the pain of losing his daughters, describing them as his joy, strength, and the light of the family. He expressed how their smiles and laughter brought comfort and meaning to their lives.

Daughters Remembered Fondly

Each daughter was celebrated for her unique qualities: Jane for her strength and spirit, Christina for her kindness and caring heart, and Becky for her warmth and joyful soul. Their presence left a lasting impact on those who knew them.

Lasting Memories And Love

Though the daughters’ lives were tragically cut short, their father emphasised that their memory and love will live on forever. He spoke of holding tightly to shared moments and the unbreakable bond that death cannot erase.

Peaceful Rest

The family’s message concluded with a final farewell, expressing that while Jane, Christina, and Becky are no longer with them in person, they remain forever in their hearts, prayers, and memories.