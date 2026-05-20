Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

A Tennessee man, Larry Bushart, 61, who spent 37 days in jail after being arrested for posting a meme referencing a school shooting, has settled his unlawful incarceration lawsuit for $835,000. Bushart, a retired police officer, was detained by four officers at his home over claims his Facebook meme threatened mass violence at a Perry County High School. The meme’s caption read “this seems relevant today” alongside an image of Donald Trump discussing a different school shooting.

Unjust Arrest Over Meme

Authorities in Perry County, Tennessee, interpreted the meme’s mention of “Perry” and a school shooting as a direct threat. Despite the post merely referencing a vigil to Charlie Kirk and previous comments by Trump, Bushart faced a $2 million bond he could not pay, resulting in over a month behind bars.

Lost Time And Livelihood

During his incarceration, Bushart lost his post-retirement medical transport job, missed his wedding anniversary, and the birth of his granddaughter. Public outcry and legal action eventually led to all charges being dropped, exposing serious flaws in the local authorities’ judgment.

Lawsuit Highlights Free Speech Violations

Bushart’s lawsuit accused Perry County officials, including Sheriff Nick Weems, of retaliatory arrest, violating his First Amendment rights. The case underlined concerns about political bias in law enforcement and overzealous interpretation of social media posts as threats.

Settlement Without Accountability

The $835,000 settlement, covered by Perry County’s insurer, resolves the lawsuit without admissions of guilt or any accountability for the law enforcement officers involved. Bushart’s ordeal raises difficult questions about due process and free speech protections in social media policing.