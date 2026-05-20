Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Emergency services, including police, paramedics, HM Coastguard and the RNLI have been called to Plymouth Hoe this afternoon to negotiate with a woman near the Hoe Cannons amid welfare concerns. The incident has prompted road closures on Madeira Road, and the waterfront is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Emergency Response Mobilised

The woman’s welfare has caused a significant response from multiple agencies working together to safely resolve the situation. Authorities remain on site during ongoing negotiations.

Road And Waterfront Closures

Madeira Road remains closed, and the waterfront area is inaccessible to the public. Members of the public are urged to avoid the area while emergency teams handle the incident.

Public Safety Appeal

Police and emergency services have requested that people stay clear to allow safe and uninterrupted negotiation efforts. The community is reminded of the availability of support services during difficult times.

Support Services Available

Anyone struggling with their mental health or in need of support can contact the Samaritans free helpline at 116 123, available 24/7, 365 days a year.