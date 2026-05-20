Andrew Malkinson, wrongly convicted of sexual assault in Salford in 2003, has criticised the deduction of his legal fees from compensation awarded for his 17 years in prison. His conviction was overturned in 2023 after DNA evidence linked another man to the crime. Despite the miscarriage of justice, Malkinson revealed that up to £10,000 in legal and expert fees are being clawed back from his compensation payout.

Longest Miscarriage In Uk

Malkinson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years but served a total of 17 years before his conviction was quashed. He consistently maintained his innocence, only being released in December 2020. The Court of Appeal overturned his conviction following fresh DNA analysis identifying Paul Quinn, convicted in May 2026 and due to be sentenced in June.

Compensation Controversy

Although Malkinson’s campaigning resulted in the abolition of charges for bed and board for the wrongly convicted, he now faces deductions in his compensation for legal costs. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he described the stance as “vindictive” and questioned why the state—responsible for the injustice—does not cover these costs.

Ongoing Struggles

After release, Malkinson endured hardship, including reliance on welfare and even living in a tent until receiving an interim six-figure payment in February 2025. He is still awaiting the final compensation decision. He also revealed continuing mental health issues and anger linked to his wrongful imprisonment.

Calls For Reform

Malkinson’s lawyers argue for removing the current £1.3 million cap on compensation for wrongful convictions, highlighting that only those jailed for at least 10 years qualify. Malkinson noted that 93% of wrongly imprisoned individuals receive no compensation. The Ministry of Justice confirmed the increase in the cap last year and is reviewing related laws.

Justice Served

Following Quinn’s conviction at Manchester Crown Court, Malkinson expressed relief that the true offender was caught. Observing Quinn’s appearance, he remarked, “How the hell did I get mistaken for him?” underscoring the flaws in his original wrongful conviction.