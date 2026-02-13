Swindon Teen Revealed in Fatal Stabbing
Ciaran Newman, the teenage boy who stabbed Owen Dunn through the heart, has been named for the first time. The 18-year-old’s identity was previously shielded by youth court protections but has now been made public.
Brutal Murder at Age 14
Newman was just 14 when he launched a machete attack on Owen in 2022. The savage strike to Owen’s armpit pierced his heart, causing fatal injuries.
Life Behind Bars
Newman, once from Sackville Close, Walcot, has been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 12 years behind bars.
Co-Defendant Also Locked Up
Tyler Hunt, Newman’s co-defendant, aged 17 at the time, is serving life with a minimum 19-year term for his role in the murder.