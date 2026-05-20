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SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

  Merseyside Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of Rose Johnston, 68, dead at her home on Ancroft Road, Dovecot. She was found at 12:35pm on Saturday, 4 October last year, having suffered a blunt force head injury. The suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing questioning.

Thorough Police Enquiries

Officers have carried out extensive lines of investigation, including witness interviews, house-to-house inquiries, CCTV reviews and forensic examinations as part of their efforts to piece together what happened to Rose Johnston.

Suspect Held For Questioning

This morning’s arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing inquiry. The 37-year-old remains in custody, where detectives are conducting interviews to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault and fatal injury.

Local Community In Shock

The tragic death of a resident in Dovecot has deeply affected the community, many of whom remain anxious as police continue their investigation to bring clarity and justice.

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Topics :Crime

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