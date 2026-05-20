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POLICE PROBE Goose Shot at Royal Wootton Bassett Lake Triggers Police Probe

Goose Shot at Royal Wootton Bassett Lake Triggers Police Probe

A goose was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound at Jubilee Lake Nature Reserve in Royal Wootton Bassett on 19 May. The Town Council confirmed the bird had a single puncture wound consistent with a shooting. Authorities, including the council, the RSPCA, and police, are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage from around the lake.

Police Launch Urgent Inquiry

The council has reported the case to the police, prompting a thorough investigation. Surveillance footage from the nature reserve is being examined to identify the person responsible for the suspected shooting.

RSPCA Joins Investigation

RSPCA experts are involved, providing advice, especially due to the potential presence of goslings in the area. The council stressed the importance of safeguarding local wildlife following the incident.

Legal Warnings Issued

The council highlighted that deliberately harming wild birds is illegal without a licence. Offenders face penalties of up to six months’ imprisonment.

Community Outraged

A council spokesperson described the act as “sickening and completely unacceptable,” reflecting the shock and anger felt by residents over the cruel attack.

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