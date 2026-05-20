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PRIDE WITHDRAWAL West Midlands Ambulance Withdraws from Birmingham Pride Over Uniform Legal Advice

West Midlands Ambulance Withdraws from Birmingham Pride Over Uniform Legal Advice

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and other emergency services have pulled out of the Birmingham Pride parade following legal advice regarding participation in uniform. The decision comes amid concerns over political impartiality and follows a recent court ruling against Northumbria Police for allowing uniformed attendance at Newcastle Pride.

Legal Ruling Sparks Withdrawal

Northumbria Police was found unlawful in a 2025 Judicial Review after permitting officers in uniform to join Newcastle Pride in 2024. The court ruled that such participation breached the duty of political neutrality expected of public services.

Emergency Services Halt Uniformed Support

Based on this ruling, WMAS, alongside West Midlands Police and Fire services, has withdrawn uniformed presence from Birmingham Pride. The ambulance service confirmed that identifiable staff cannot attend in a professional capacity without risking illegality.

Support For Staff Remains Strong

A WMAS spokesperson emphasised the service’s ongoing support for its LGBTQ+ employees, highlighting the active ‘Proud Network’ within the organisation. They also expressed commitment to backing staff participation in other events that comply with public sector equality duties.

Future Participation Under Review

WMAS has informed Birmingham Pride organisers about their decision and its legal basis. The service will continue to review the situation for future events and maintain compliance with legal and equality obligations.

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