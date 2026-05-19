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URGENT APPEAL Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

Police are urgently seeking information on 62-year-old Andrew Jameson from Wandsworth, London, who went missing on 11 May. Andrew was last spotted at Petersfield Railway Station at about 4.20pm, raising serious concerns for his welfare.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers have described Andrew as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with light stubble and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Known Locations

Andrew has connections to multiple areas including Burley and Brockenhurst in the New Forest, as well as East Meon and the South Downs. Police are investigating these locations to aid the search.

How To Help

Anyone who has seen Andrew or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately. Dial 999 and quote reference 44260234967 to assist the ongoing search effort.

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