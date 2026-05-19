Four Jailed for Old Firm Football Violence in Glasgow City Centre

Four men have been imprisoned for their involvement in violent clashes between Old Firm football fans in Glasgow city centre, ahead of the 2024 Scottish League Cup Final. The disorder erupted in December 2024, forcing Christmas shoppers and tourists to flee for safety. Police and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service secured convictions following CCTV analysis and a public appeal.

Violence Hits Glasgow Streets

Rival groups of football supporters arrived separately in Glasgow, wearing balaclavas and face coverings, before converging on Argyle Street. The situation quickly escalated to mass disorder with fireworks, bricks, and bottles thrown amid running fights, forcing nearby shops and cafes to lock their doors.

Chaos Before Kick-off

The clashes occurred about three hours before the match at Hampden Stadium, disrupting the busy shopping area and presenting a serious public safety threat. The mob repeatedly blocked roads, creating alarm among the public and impacting traffic flow.

Sentences And Banning Orders

Andrew Campbell (29), John Devine (28), Thomas Slavin (27), and Liam Coogans (29) were admitted for breaching the peace. Glasgow Sheriff Court sentenced Campbell and Devine to 18 months in jail with eight-year football banning orders, while Coogans and Slavin received one-year sentences and four-year bans from matches.

Police and COPFS Investigation

The four men were identified through detailed CCTV reviews and information from the public. Their convictions highlight law enforcement’s commitment to tackling football-related violence and protecting communities during major sporting events.