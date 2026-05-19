Person on Farringdon Street Bridge Sparks Police Welfare Check

London Ambulance Service paramedics and specialist officers were called to Farringdon Street, EC4, on 19 May at 9:11am after concerns were raised about a person on a bridge. Police closed the road between Charterhouse Street and Ludgate Hill as part of a welfare check. Key Road Closures The closure affected multiple bus routes, with diversions implemented on Routes 17, 40, 63, and 341. Authorities advised passengers of amended routes and some curtailments, especially near Elephant and Castle and Clerkenwell Green.

Bus Route Changes

Route 63 diverted via Rosebury Avenue, Clerkenwell Road, Grey’s Inn Road, Holborn, Newgate Street, and further streets.

Route 40 is curtailed to Elephant and Castle and diverted away from the closed section.

Route 17 re-routed via Ludgate Hill, Fleet Street, Fetter Lane, and Holborn.

Route 341 adjusted towards Meridian Water and Waterloo, avoiding the closure zone.

Police And Ambulance Response

Specialist officers and paramedics responded promptly to the welfare concern, coordinating to ensure the safety of all involved and managing traffic disruptions in the area.

Ongoing Updates

Authorities updated diversions throughout the morning, with changes logged at 10:21am and again at 11:16am to ease traffic flow while maintaining a secure scene.