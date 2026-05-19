Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Person on Farringdon Street Bridge Sparks Police Welfare Check

Person on Farringdon Street Bridge Sparks Police Welfare Check

London Ambulance Service paramedics and specialist officers were called to Farringdon Street, EC4, on 19 May at 9:11am after concerns were raised about a person on a bridge. Police closed the road between Charterhouse Street and Ludgate Hill as part of a welfare check. Key Road Closures The closure affected multiple bus routes, with diversions implemented on Routes 17, 40, 63, and 341. Authorities advised passengers of amended routes and some curtailments, especially near Elephant and Castle and Clerkenwell Green.  

Bus Route Changes

  • Route 63 diverted via Rosebury Avenue, Clerkenwell Road, Grey’s Inn Road, Holborn, Newgate Street, and further streets.
  • Route 40 is curtailed to Elephant and Castle and diverted away from the closed section.
  • Route 17 re-routed via Ludgate Hill, Fleet Street, Fetter Lane, and Holborn.
  • Route 341 adjusted towards Meridian Water and Waterloo, avoiding the closure zone.

Police And Ambulance Response

Specialist officers and paramedics responded promptly to the welfare concern, coordinating to ensure the safety of all involved and managing traffic disruptions in the area.

Ongoing Updates

Authorities updated diversions throughout the morning, with changes logged at 10:21am and again at 11:16am to ease traffic flow while maintaining a secure scene.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

MAJOR BUST Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

STALKER JAILED Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Court News, UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

ONE OFF Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News

DELIVERY DRIVER Man Taken To Major Trauma Centre Following Clapham High Street Stabbing

UK News
Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

PERV HUNT Police Hunt Man Over Indecent Act on Bus Between Lewes and Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

SEAFRONT RAPE Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

UK News
Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

CYBER CRIME Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

UK News
The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

The Best Evening Self-Care Rituals People Actually Keep Up With

UK News
Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

NEW YEARS EVE ATTACK Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

UK News
Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

WEAPONS BUST Maximin Carter Jailed for Weapons Hoard in Abergwynfi Home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

JUSTICE SERVED Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

MAJOR HAUL Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

TEENS INJURED Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

HATE ATTACK Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

UK News
Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

Israeli Man Beaten Unconscious In Antisemitic Attack Golders Green

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

HEALTH ALERT Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

SLEEP CLAMPDOWN Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

DEEPFAKE CLAIM Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Watch Live