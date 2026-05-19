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CYBER CRIME Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

Shrewsbury Man Jailed for Hacking Women’s Online Accounts

Adam Piggott, 36, from Lime Street, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 15 May. He pleaded guilty to 12 counts of unauthorised access to computer programs and data, and one attempt to do the same, relating to hacking into women’s online accounts. The case was brought to light by West Mercia Police‘s Cyber Crime Unit after routine device checks revealed new victims and evidence of illegal access.

Repeated Offence Uncovered

Piggott had received a suspended sentence for a similar hacking offence in January 2025 along with a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) allowing regular police device inspections. Despite this, in August 2025, the Cyber Crime Unit found Piggott had continued accessing victims’ emails, social media, and online shopping accounts, leading to his arrest.

Police Seize Devices

All of Piggott’s digital devices were seized for examination after the August arrest. Further investigations revealed ongoing illegal activity. He was released on bail for further enquiries but was arrested again in March 2026 after new evidence emerged.

No Sexual Motive Found

During the court proceedings, it was confirmed that there was no evidence linking Piggott’s actions to any sexual motivation. The offences focused solely on unauthorised access to personal accounts.

Strict Sentencing And Orders

Having breached his suspended sentence, the judge imposed a 32-month custodial sentence and renewed Piggott’s Criminal Behaviour Order for five years. Under the CBO, he must hand over any digital devices to police immediately for inspection upon request. For further details, visit the West Mercia Police website.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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