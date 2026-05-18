Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE MANHUNT Stafford Police Release CCTV in Castlefields Attempted Murder Probe

Stafford Police Release CCTV in Castlefields Attempted Murder Probe

Staffordshire Police have released CCTV footage after an attempted murder in the Castlefields area of Stafford on the evening of Thursday 14 May. Officers are investigating the attack and appealing for public help to identify a man seen running from the scene around 7pm. The victim remains in a stable but critical condition.

Key CCTV Footage Released

The footage shows a man whose behaviour is considered significant to the investigation. Detectives believe he may be linked to the attempted murder and are urging anyone recognising him to come forward.

Police Seek Witnesses

Police want anyone who saw anything suspicious on the night of 14 May or knows someone with unexplained injuries or unusual behaviour to report it. Specialist officers continue forensic examinations and CCTV analysis in the Castlefields area.

Increased Police Presence

Staffordshire Police have boosted patrols around Castlefields while the investigation is ongoing. Searches and enquiries remain active as officers work to solve the case.

How To Help The Investigation

  • Contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 641 of 14 May
  • Submit information via the police website’s online portal or Live Chat
  • Alternatively, provide tips anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

STABBING ATTACK Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

UK News
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

SMUGGLING SURGE People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

DRUGS BUST Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

UK News
ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

SEXTORTION WARNING ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

UK News
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

SUPERMARKET THEFT Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

LONG DELAYS M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UNCERTAIN TRUTHS Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

VAPE RAID £9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

FALSE IMPRISONMENT Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

UK News
Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

UK News
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

PRIVACY BREACH 48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

BRUTAL ATTACK Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Plymouth Man Arrested Over Racial Hatred at London Nakba Protest

PROTEST ARREST Plymouth Man Arrested Over Racial Hatred at London Nakba Protest

UK News
Plymouth Man Arrested Over Racial Hatred at London Nakba Protest

Plymouth Man Arrested Over Racial Hatred at London Nakba Protest

UK News
Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

MILITARY TRAGEDY Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

UK News
Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

UK News
Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

POLICE CRACKDOWN Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

UK News
Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Keir Starmer Vows to Fight On Amid Labour Leadership Pressure

LEADERSHIP BATTLE Keir Starmer Vows to Fight On Amid Labour Leadership Pressure

UK News
Keir Starmer Vows to Fight On Amid Labour Leadership Pressure

Keir Starmer Vows to Fight On Amid Labour Leadership Pressure

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE 18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

UK News
Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

KNIFE ATTACK Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

UK News
Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

UK News
Watch Live