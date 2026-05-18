Stafford Police Release CCTV in Castlefields Attempted Murder Probe

Staffordshire Police have released CCTV footage after an attempted murder in the Castlefields area of Stafford on the evening of Thursday 14 May. Officers are investigating the attack and appealing for public help to identify a man seen running from the scene around 7pm. The victim remains in a stable but critical condition.

Key CCTV Footage Released

The footage shows a man whose behaviour is considered significant to the investigation. Detectives believe he may be linked to the attempted murder and are urging anyone recognising him to come forward.

Police Seek Witnesses

Police want anyone who saw anything suspicious on the night of 14 May or knows someone with unexplained injuries or unusual behaviour to report it. Specialist officers continue forensic examinations and CCTV analysis in the Castlefields area.

Increased Police Presence

Staffordshire Police have boosted patrols around Castlefields while the investigation is ongoing. Searches and enquiries remain active as officers work to solve the case.

How To Help The Investigation