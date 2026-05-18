Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has confirmed there is no timetable for Labour leader Keir Starmer to resign, despite pressure from 92 Labour MPs following significant election losses. Speaking to Sky News, Lammy emphasised Starmer’s resilience and commitment to leading the party through turbulent times.

Lammy Backs Starmer Strongly

Lammy described Starmer as “the most resilient person I know,” highlighting his “strength of character” and “fighting experience.” The deputy prime minister said he had spoken to Starmer twice recently and that the leader is focused on governing rather than stepping down.

Labour’s Election Setback

Labour faced a harsh blow earlier this month, losing nearly 1,500 council seats, control of the Welsh Senedd, and 40 English councils. Lammy warned the party’s current response could result in Labour being “out of office in a few years’ time,” calling the MPs’ push for Starmer’s departure a “spectacular own goal.”

Focus On Government And Reform

Instead of leadership challenges, Lammy urged a focus on delivering for the British people and accelerating progress over the coming months. He stressed the need to get on with the business of government amid the party’s challenges.

Campaigning For Makerfield

Lammy confirmed he will actively campaign for Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. He described Burnham as a “great addition to parliament” and pledged full support alongside other cabinet members and the Labour movement to secure victory.