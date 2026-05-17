Police Lead Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton In Barnstaple

Devon and Cornwall police specialists and detectives are continuing an intensive search today for 14-year-old Taylor Charlton, who went missing in Barnstaple. Last seen near Tesco in the Seven Brethren area around 10.40pm on Friday 8 May, Taylor was reported missing the following evening. The River Taw area remains the focus of ongoing search operations.

Community Joins Search

The local community has rallied strongly to the appeal, helping police by sharing information and taking part in search efforts. Authorities have praised public support but urged volunteers to avoid risking their safety near hazardous riverbanks or unstable buildings.

Details Of Missing Teen

Taylor is described as around 5ft 8in tall with a muscular build, dark brown hair, and a moustache. When last seen, he was wearing a bright blue fitted top, jeans, and bright blue Nike trainers.

Police Urge Caution On Social

Officials warn that unverified speculation online may complicate the investigation and ask the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. Anyone with information or sightings is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police immediately on 999, quoting reference 50260117084.