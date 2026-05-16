Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Met Police Estimate 50,000 Attendees

Tommy Robinson’s Unite The Kingdom rally in London is underway, with the former activist claiming “millions” have gathered in support. However, the Metropolitan Police estimate the crowd at around 50,000 people – a significant difference that echoes last year’s event.

Massive Attendance Disputed

Robinson insists the rally has drawn millions, but the Met Police have forecast a much smaller turnout of 50,000. This follows last September’s march, where Robinson claimed 3 million attendees, yet police figures reported closer to 150,000.

London Packed For Multiple Events

The rally coincides with a busy Saturday in London, including the FA Cup final, anti-racism protests, and a Free Palestine march. This makes it challenging to pinpoint exact numbers solely for the Unite The Kingdom event.

Claims Of Media Undercounting

Supporters argue that media and official estimates deliberately downplay rally sizes to diminish the demonstration’s impact. Meanwhile, critics suggest Robinson inflates the figures to exaggerate success.

What Happens Next

Regardless of turnout, the rally saw the usual march, chanting, and reports of public disorder, such as urinating in public. The overall implications of the event remain to be seen.