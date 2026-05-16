Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CROWD CLASH Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Met Police Estimate 50,000 Attendees

Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Met Police Estimate 50,000 Attendees

Tommy Robinson’s Unite The Kingdom rally in London is underway, with the former activist claiming “millions” have gathered in support. However, the Metropolitan Police estimate the crowd at around 50,000 people – a significant difference that echoes last year’s event.

Massive Attendance Disputed

Robinson insists the rally has drawn millions, but the Met Police have forecast a much smaller turnout of 50,000. This follows last September’s march, where Robinson claimed 3 million attendees, yet police figures reported closer to 150,000.

London Packed For Multiple Events

The rally coincides with a busy Saturday in London, including the FA Cup final, anti-racism protests, and a Free Palestine march. This makes it challenging to pinpoint exact numbers solely for the Unite The Kingdom event.

Claims Of Media Undercounting

Supporters argue that media and official estimates deliberately downplay rally sizes to diminish the demonstration’s impact. Meanwhile, critics suggest Robinson inflates the figures to exaggerate success.

What Happens Next

Regardless of turnout, the rally saw the usual march, chanting, and reports of public disorder, such as urinating in public. The overall implications of the event remain to be seen.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

BRING HER HOME Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

UK News
Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

GUN ATTACK Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Chatham Man Jailed 23 Years for Unprovoked Knife Attack

UK News
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Roof Fire at Billericay Fire Station

FIRE RESPONCE Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Roof Fire at Billericay Fire Station

UK News
Lily Phillips Offers New Boyfriend Open Relationship But He Says No

RELATIONSHIP TWISTS Lily Phillips Offers New Boyfriend Open Relationship But He Says No

UK News
Police Seek Suspect After Burglary at Dogs Trust Shoreham Centre

POLICE HUNT Police Seek Suspect After Burglary at Dogs Trust Shoreham Centre

UK News
Snodland man is jailed for manslaughter

Snodland man is jailed for manslaughter

UK News
Four high street chains set to close branches in south-east London

MURDER VERDICT Byron Cole Found Guilty of Croydon Murder Following Fatal Shooting

UK News
Police Appeal After Rape Outside Gaumont Place Streatham

RAPE PROBE Police Appeal After Rape Outside Gaumont Place Streatham

UK News
Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

FATAL COLLISION Barnet Police Appeal After Fatal Two-Car Crash on Whetstone High Road

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

TRAGIC END Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

UK News
Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

Body Found in Stokes Bay in Search for Missing Man in Gosport

UK News
Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

TEEN RAPE Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

UK News
Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

Taxi Driver David Brown Jailed for Raping Teen in Inverness Lay-by

UK News
Witnesses Sought After Two-Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoak

POLICE APPEAL Witnesses Sought After Two-Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoak

UK News
Witnesses Sought After Two-Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoak

Witnesses Sought After Two-Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoak

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

HORSE TRAGEDY Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

UK News
Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

UK News
Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

MURDER CHARGE Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

UK News
Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

UK News

POLICE PROBE AFTER CHASE Twelve Injured, Six Seriously, After Police Chase Ends In Crash Near Tesco Goodmayes

Breaking News, UK News

Twelve Injured, Six Seriously, After Police Chase Ends In Crash Near Tesco Goodmayes

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

MISSING ALERT Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

UK News
Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

UK News
Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

HOST SHUFFLE Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

UK News
Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

Josh Widdicombe Set to Join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing Host

UK News
Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

POLICE ARRESTS Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

UK News
Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

Eleven Arrested at Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom and Nakba Day Protests in London

UK News
Watch Live