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MURDER CHARGE Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

Mark Lambert Charged with Murder of Romney Marsh Man in St Mary’s Bay

Kent Police charged Mark Lambert, 66, with the murder of a man in his 90s found dead on Holly Road, St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh, following an incident reported on the morning of Thursday, 14 May 2026. Paramedics and officers attended the scene after concerns were raised for the elderly man, who was pronounced dead. Lambert and the victim were known to each other.

Police Response At St Marys

Kent Police were alerted at 9.30am Thursday 14 May after a welfare concern on Holly Road. Officers and paramedics arrived swiftly but confirmed the man in his 90s had died at the scene.

Suspect Arrest And Charge

Mark Lambert, from Cheriton Road, Folkestone, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. The following day, he was formally charged with murder in connection with the man’s death.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Lambert was remanded in custody and is set to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16 May 2026. The investigation remains ongoing, with police maintaining a strong presence in the area.

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