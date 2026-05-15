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FATAL CRASH Wakefield Police Appeal After Fatal Barnsley Road Motorbike Collision

Wakefield Police Appeal After Fatal Barnsley Road Motorbike Collision

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a fatal motorbike collision on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, in the early hours of Friday 15 May 2026. At 1.04am, a motorbike failed to stop when signalled by the Roads Policing Unit. Shortly before police could authorise a pursuit, the rider crashed into street furniture near Sycamore Close. The 30-year-old man riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Morning Tragedy

The incident occurred just after 1am when officers attempted to stop the motorbike. The rider’s collision with roadside fixtures sadly resulted in immediate fatal injuries.

Official Investigation Launched

Due to the circumstances, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified, as is standard in such cases. The Major Collision Enquiry Team is now leading the investigation.

Road Closure In Effect

Barnsley Road remains closed while police conduct their enquiries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the investigation.

Witnesses Asked To Help

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the motorbike before or during the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Information can be provided via 101 or the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 75 of 15 May.

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