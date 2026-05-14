Lightning has struck an EasyJet Aircraft leaving Gatwick Airport

The aircraft made a safe landing back at Gatwick shortly after takeoff today.
The EasyJet flight bound for Italy was forced to make an emergency landing at London Gatwick this afternoon after the aircraft was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff.
Flight U28305, operated by an Airbus A319 (registration G-EZDH), departed Gatwick’s runway 08R at 2.22pm on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Witnesses on the ground reported stormy conditions in the area at the time of departure.
As the aircraft climbed through the clouds, it was struck by lightning. After the strike, the flight crew continued the initial climb to approximately 16,000 feet while assessing the aircraft’s systems.
Following standard safety protocols, the pilots declared a priority and requested a return to London Gatwick.