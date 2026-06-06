Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning across parts of South West and South East England for today, Saturday 6 June 2026. Strong southwesterly to westerly winds, with gusts reaching 45-55 mph in exposed coastal areas, are expected to affect Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Plymouth, the Isle of Wight, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Kent, Portsmouth, and West Sussex. The warning is in place from 09:00 to 19:00 BST and may cause disruption to transport and services.

Coastal Risks And Disruption

Coastal routes and sea fronts in the warning areas are likely to experience spray and large waves, with the potential for damage to temporary structures. High-sided vehicles may face delays on exposed routes and bridges, and some transport networks including road, rail, air, and ferries could see delays.

Power And Service Interruptions

There is a risk of short-term power outages and disruption to other services due to the strong winds. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly, ensuring they have torches, batteries, and power banks ready.

Safety Advice For Residents

Those near the coast are urged to stay safe by keeping a firm grip on valuables and pets, staying away from cliff edges, and being alert to large waves that can sweep people into the sea. In case of emergencies, the Coastguard should be contacted on 999.

Travel Precautions

People planning journeys are advised to check the latest travel updates and weather forecasts before setting off. Delays are possible, and it may be necessary to amend travel plans to avoid disruption caused by the winds and unstable conditions.