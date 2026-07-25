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STOLEN E BIKE Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

A man who took the law into his own hands by deliberately driving into a teenager riding an e-bike has been jailed for more than 16 years after being convicted of murder. Terrence King, 60, of Middleton, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of murdering 15-year-old Devon Simmonds-Caines. King received a sentence of 17 years’ imprisonment, less 364 days already served on remand, meaning he will spend 16 years and one day in custody.

Fatal collision after pursuit

The court heard that at around 11.55am on 22 July 2025, King was driving his car along Rowrah Crescent, Middleton, when he deliberately rammed an e-bike being ridden by Devon. King had been chasing the teenager after believing the e-bike had previously been stolen from his son. Rather than contacting police, he pursued the bike before intentionally steering his vehicle into it. The impact threw Devon from the e-bike and into the air.

Teen died at the scene

Emergency services rushed to the scene and attempted to save the teenager. Despite their efforts, Devon Simmonds-Caines was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident prompted a major murder investigation, with detectives concluding that King had deliberately used his vehicle to strike the boy.

Murder conviction

Following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, King was found guilty of murder on Friday 17 July 2026. The jury rejected any suggestion that his actions were justified by the earlier theft of the e-bike.

Judge condemns vigilante justice

Sentencing King, the court made clear that he had unlawfully taken matters into his own hands instead of allowing the criminal justice system to deal with the alleged theft. The case has highlighted the tragic consequences of vigilante justice, with a 15-year-old losing his life after being deliberately struck by a car. King will now serve 16 years and one day in prison, having received credit for the time already spent in custody awaiting trial.

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