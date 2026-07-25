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LONG DELAYS M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

Motorists are facing delays of around two hours after a collision forced the closure of the M5 southbound in Somerset on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1.49pm on the M5 southbound between Junction 19 (Portishead) and Junction 20 (Clevedon). Emergency services, National Highways Traffic Officers and recovery teams remain at the scene as they deal with the incident.

Two-hour delays and seven-mile queues

The motorway remains blocked southbound, with severe congestion stretching for approximately seven miles. National Highways has warned that drivers should expect delays of around two hours above normal journey times while emergency services continue their response. There is currently no confirmed timescale for when the carriageway will reopen.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Motorists planning to travel southbound on the M5 are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys, consider alternative routes where possible and check traffic conditions before setting off. National Highways said recovery work is ongoing and thanked drivers for their patience while the incident is dealt with. Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

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Topics :Collision

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