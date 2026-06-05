Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLITICAL ROW Downing Street Hits Back at US VP JD Vance Over Henry Nowak Murder Comments

Downing Street Hits Back at US VP JD Vance Over Henry Nowak Murder Comments

Downing Street has responded following US Vice President JD Vance’s controversial claim that the murder of British student Henry Nowak was caused by a “mass invasion of migrants.” Vance, who spoke out on Friday evening, argued that Europe’s failure to control immigration contributed to the 18-year-old’s death in Southampton. The UK government has condemned attempts to politicise the tragedy amid ongoing investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Vance Links Murder To Migration

JD Vance described Henry Nowak’s killing as “tragic as it is enraging,” blaming European elites for allowing what he termed a “mass invasion of migrants.” He claimed that if stricter immigration policies had been implemented, Henry would still be alive today. Vance further criticised authorities for allegedly failing to protect the young student and accused them of ignoring hate crimes.

Downing Street Rejects Political Interference

A Number 10 spokesperson criticised foreign interference, stating: “In recent days, we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.” The spokesperson urged respect for the Nowak family’s wishes, who have asked that Henry’s death not be used to fuel hatred or tension. “Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances,” the statement added.

Family Calls For Unity

Henry Nowak’s family has appealed for “common sense” following the murder and the ensuing political debate. Earlier this week, protests took place in Southampton. Henry’s father Mark, stepmother Katie, and sister met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday in what the Prime Minister described as a “profoundly humbling” encounter.

Investigation Ongoing Appeal

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police response to Henry Nowak’s murder. IOPC director Derrick Campbell warned the public against speculation, stressing concern over the case but highlighting the risk of prejudicing the investigation. Meanwhile, the US State Department has weighed in, describing “two-tiered policing” as a “symptom of civilisational decline.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

KNIFE HORROR Man Jailed 26 Years for Stabbing Ex-Partnership in Whiteley Workplace Attack

UK News
Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

PUNCHED TO THE GROUND Man Assaulted at West Ealing Station

UK News
Auto Draft

ASYLUM CRISIS MPs Warn UK Asylum System Nears Collapse Amid Government Failures

UK News
US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

POLITICAL OUTCRY US VP JD Vance Links Henry Nowak Death to Europe Migration Policy

Breaking News, UK News
Longhedge Man Jailed for Stalking and Restraining Order Breach

STALKER JAILED Longhedge Man Jailed for Stalking and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 From Pneumonia Six Months After Wife

ROLE MODEL Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 From Pneumonia Six Months After Wife

UK News
MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

SYSTEM COLLAPSE MPs Warn UK Asylum System on Brink of Collapse Amid Chaos

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

AIR AMBULANCE SUPPORT Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

UK News
Mother Jailed for Life for Murdering Toddler Oakley in Essex

TRAGIC MURDER Mother Jailed for Life for Murdering Toddler Oakley in Essex

UK News
Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

MURDER CHARGE Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

JAILED FIVE TIMES Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

UK News
Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

MURDER PROBE Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

POLICE RAID Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

UK News
Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

UK News
Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

UK News
Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

FACING A LIFE SENTANCE Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Breaking News, UK News
Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Belfast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Partner in Donaghadee

Breaking News, UK News

BUS BLAZE HORROR Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

UK News

Massive Bus Depot Fire Destroys Dozens of Double-Decker Buses in Thurrock

UK News
Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UPSKIRTING Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UK News
Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

Chef Avoids Jail After London Bridge Upskirting Offences

UK News
Watch Live