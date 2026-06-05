Downing Street Hits Back at US VP JD Vance Over Henry Nowak Murder Comments

Downing Street has responded following US Vice President JD Vance’s controversial claim that the murder of British student Henry Nowak was caused by a “mass invasion of migrants.” Vance, who spoke out on Friday evening, argued that Europe’s failure to control immigration contributed to the 18-year-old’s death in Southampton. The UK government has condemned attempts to politicise the tragedy amid ongoing investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Vance Links Murder To Migration

JD Vance described Henry Nowak’s killing as “tragic as it is enraging,” blaming European elites for allowing what he termed a “mass invasion of migrants.” He claimed that if stricter immigration policies had been implemented, Henry would still be alive today. Vance further criticised authorities for allegedly failing to protect the young student and accused them of ignoring hate crimes.

Downing Street Rejects Political Interference

A Number 10 spokesperson criticised foreign interference, stating: “In recent days, we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.” The spokesperson urged respect for the Nowak family’s wishes, who have asked that Henry’s death not be used to fuel hatred or tension. “Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances,” the statement added.

Family Calls For Unity

Henry Nowak’s family has appealed for “common sense” following the murder and the ensuing political debate. Earlier this week, protests took place in Southampton. Henry’s father Mark, stepmother Katie, and sister met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday in what the Prime Minister described as a “profoundly humbling” encounter.

Investigation Ongoing Appeal

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police response to Henry Nowak’s murder. IOPC director Derrick Campbell warned the public against speculation, stressing concern over the case but highlighting the risk of prejudicing the investigation. Meanwhile, the US State Department has weighed in, describing “two-tiered policing” as a “symptom of civilisational decline.”