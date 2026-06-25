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DRINK DRIVING Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Sydenham Tesco Days After Ban

Collett Bartley, 42, smashed her car into the Tesco supermarket on Kirkdale, Sydenham, at around 11am on Wednesday, June 10, just 48 hours after being banned from driving. Police found her well over the drink-driving limit with a breathalyser reading of 61 micrograms, exceeding the legal limit of 35. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported.

Fresh Off Driving Ban

Bartley had been handed a six-month driving ban on June 8 by Bexley Magistrates’ Court following a crash last November. She was convicted in her absence of driving without due care, failing to stop, and not reporting the accident after smashing a Volkswagen Tiguan in Catford.

Breathalyser Confirms Drink Use

Authorities confirmed Bartley’s breathalyser reading at the scene of the Tesco crash was nearly double the legal limit. She has since pleaded guilty to drunk driving and driving whilst disqualified.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, the crash caused no injuries despite the significant impact with the store. The scene was cleared quickly to resume normal business.

Upcoming Court Date

Bartley was released on unconditional bail by Croydon Magistrates’ Court on June 19. An interim driving disqualification remains in place until her sentencing hearing scheduled for August.

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