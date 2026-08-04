Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Havant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old man who has been reported missing from Havant. John Sotiropulo was last seen in the Frogham Green area of Havant at approximately 4pm on Tuesday 4 August. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him but are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

May have travelled to Portsmouth, Gosport or the Isle of Wight

Police believe John may have travelled to the Gosport, Portsmouth or Isle of Wight areas. He is described as:

White

Slim build

Approximately 5ft 9ins tall

Bald with a short white beard

Walks with a limp

When last seen, he was wearing:

Black or navy blue trousers

Blue polo shirt

Black shoes

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging anyone who has seen John or knows where he may be to contact police immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting incident number 44260376408. Officers continue to search for John and are urging members of the public to remain vigilant.