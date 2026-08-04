Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

Two masked robbers who threatened a shopkeeper with a knife and an imitation firearm have been jailed after CCTV captured them arguing over who should carry their stolen haul during the getaway. Stephen Bradley, 56, and David Oakley, 48, carried out the armed robbery at Maddy’s Store in New Mills, Derbyshire, on 26 November 2025. The pair, both wearing balaclavas, stormed into the convenience store before threatening the shopkeeper and stealing around £4,000 worth of cigarettes, £200 in cash and nine bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

CCTV captures bungled escape

Rather than making a quick getaway, CCTV footage recorded the two men bickering over who should carry the stolen goods. Using the fake name “Charles”, one of the robbers instructed the other to put the stolen cash in his pocket, only to be met with a refusal. The pair also attempted to throw investigators off the scent by adopting exaggerated Liverpool accents, telling each other:

“Hurry up so we can get on the motorway to Liverpool.”

In another unexpected moment during the robbery, Oakley apologised to the terrified shopkeeper, saying:

“Sorry love, we really are. We’ll never come again, we’ll never hurt you.”

Arrested within days

Despite trying to convince the victim they were from Merseyside, police quickly established that both men actually lived just minutes from the store. They were arrested within days of the robbery. Bradley admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, while Oakley pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife.

Four years behind bars

Appearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Bradley and Oakley were each sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. The case was supported by CCTV footage, which not only captured the robbery itself but also the pair’s chaotic attempts to divide the stolen property as they made their escape.