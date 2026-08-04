Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NOW BEHIND BARS Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

Bungling masked robbers jailed after CCTV captures bizarre row over stolen goods

Two masked robbers who threatened a shopkeeper with a knife and an imitation firearm have been jailed after CCTV captured them arguing over who should carry their stolen haul during the getaway. Stephen Bradley, 56, and David Oakley, 48, carried out the armed robbery at Maddy’s Store in New Mills, Derbyshire, on 26 November 2025. The pair, both wearing balaclavas, stormed into the convenience store before threatening the shopkeeper and stealing around £4,000 worth of cigarettes, £200 in cash and nine bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

CCTV captures bungled escape

Rather than making a quick getaway, CCTV footage recorded the two men bickering over who should carry the stolen goods. Using the fake name “Charles”, one of the robbers instructed the other to put the stolen cash in his pocket, only to be met with a refusal. The pair also attempted to throw investigators off the scent by adopting exaggerated Liverpool accents, telling each other:

“Hurry up so we can get on the motorway to Liverpool.”

In another unexpected moment during the robbery, Oakley apologised to the terrified shopkeeper, saying:

“Sorry love, we really are. We’ll never come again, we’ll never hurt you.”

Arrested within days

Despite trying to convince the victim they were from Merseyside, police quickly established that both men actually lived just minutes from the store. They were arrested within days of the robbery. Bradley admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, while Oakley pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife.

Four years behind bars

Appearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Bradley and Oakley were each sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. The case was supported by CCTV footage, which not only captured the robbery itself but also the pair’s chaotic attempts to divide the stolen property as they made their escape.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
Multi-vehicle crash on M4 near Swindon causes lengthy morning delays

LONG DELAYS Multi-vehicle crash on M4 near Swindon causes lengthy morning delays

UK News
Bexley Islamic Centre resumes prayers after suspected break-in as police investigate

HATE ATTACK Bexley Islamic Centre resumes prayers after suspected break-in as police investigate

UK News
Police offer £20,000 reward to trace man wanted over fatal Primrose Hill stabbing

REWARD ON OFFER Police offer £20,000 reward to trace man wanted over fatal Primrose Hill stabbing

UK News
Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

BODY PROBE Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

UK News
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

RAPE PROBE Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

BRING HARRY HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

SAD NEWS Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

UK News
Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

FRENZIED ROBBERY Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

UK News
Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

PRECIOUS GIRL Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

CHILD PREDATOR Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

UK News
Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

Sheppey child sex offender jailed for almost seven years after abusing child and possessing indecent images

UK News
Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

SAD ENDING Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

UK News
Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

UK News
157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

RESCUE OPERATION 157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

UK News
157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

157 migrants rescued after boat catches fire in English Channel during major rescue operation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

CLASS A CRACKDOWN Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

UK News
Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

NEW BORN Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

UK News
Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank

UK News
Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

CHILD PREDATOR Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

UK News
Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UNDER ATTACK Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UK News
Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

UK News
Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

SECRET DIES IN PRISON Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

UK News
Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

Sex offender who told child victims “it’s our secret” died in prison, investigation finds

UK News
Government apologises to PC Andrew Harper’s family as killers become eligible for possible release

STABBED IN THE BACK Government apologises to PC Andrew Harper’s family as killers become eligible for possible release

UK News
Government apologises to PC Andrew Harper’s family as killers become eligible for possible release

Government apologises to PC Andrew Harper’s family as killers become eligible for possible release

UK News
Watch Live