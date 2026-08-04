Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIO JAILED Three men jailed after four firearms found hidden in modified Vauxhall Corsa

Three men jailed after four firearms found hidden in modified Vauxhall Corsa

Three men have been jailed for a combined total of almost 17 years after police uncovered four firearms hidden inside a modified Vauxhall Corsa in Coventry. The investigation saw forensic specialists link Kai Williams, Junior Dube and Tyreece Barnett-Leslie to the weapons using DNA evidence, fingerprints and photographs of the firearms shared on Snapchat. Alongside the guns, officers also recovered cocaine, weighing scales, burner mobile phones and large amounts of cash, indicating the group’s involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.

Guns and drugs uncovered

Police discovered four firearms concealed inside the modified Vauxhall Corsa before carrying out further enquiries that identified the three suspects. Investigators said forensic evidence and social media images played a crucial role in connecting each of the men to the weapons and ammunition. Searches linked to the investigation also uncovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones commonly associated with organised drug dealing.

Sentences handed down

The three men were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court. Kai Williams, 27, received seven years and 11 months’ imprisonment after being convicted of possessing a handgun, a sawn-off shotgun and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Junior Dube, 23, was jailed for five years after admitting possessing firearms and being identified as the individual who supplied the weapons. Tyreece Barnett-Leslie, 18, was sentenced to four years in prison for offences relating to drug supply, possession of criminal cash and firearm possession.

Forensic evidence proved key

Police said the successful prosecution relied heavily on forensic examination, with DNA, fingerprints and digital evidence from Snapchat helping to establish the roles played by each of the defendants. The force said removing illegal firearms from the streets remains a priority and welcomed the lengthy custodial sentences handed down by the court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimeFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

BODY PROBE Human remains found beside M67 as motorway closed during major police investigation

UK News
Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

RAPE PROBE Man Charged with Rape Following Alleged Attack at Brighton Flat

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

BRING HARRY HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Harry last seen in Uckfield

UK News
Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

SAD NEWS Body believed to be missing Leicester man Kacper Cichor found after major search

UK News
Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

FRENZIED ROBBERY Coventry robber jailed for 12 years after “frenzied” bottle attack left victim seriously injured

UK News
Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

PRECIOUS GIRL Family launches memorial fundraiser for five-year-old Letti Cole after tragic death

UK News
Ice cream van seized three times in two months after banned driver repeatedly caught behind the wheel

SEIZED THREE TIMES Ice cream van seized three times in two months after banned driver repeatedly caught behind the wheel

UK News
Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

ATTEMPTED KIDNAP Teenage girl escapes after being forced into car in Harlow as police launch urgent appeal

UK News

FEARED DROWNED Fears for Missing Teen After Major Search at London Docks

UK News
Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BOTTLE ATTACK Man Suffers Head Injury After Bottle Assault in Plymouth as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

BOY DROWNED Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Major emergency response after reported drowning in east London docks

Breaking News, UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

FATAL PROBE LAUNCHED Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

SpinReelz Casino: what to know about this new UK casino

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

MURDER ARREST Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

UK News
Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

Murder arrest made after fatal shooting at traveller site near Cricklade

UK News
National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

HEARTBREAKING National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

UK News
National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

National Trust launches emergency appeal after devastating Suffolk wildfire destroys Dunwich Heath

UK News
CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

SECURITY ATTACKED CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

UK News
CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

CCTV released after Sainsbury’s security guards assaulted during alleged shoplifting incident in Sevenoaks

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

UK News
Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

Major search under way after 13-year-old boy disappears while swimming off Hornsea beach

UK News
Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

SEA RESCUE Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

UK News
Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

CLASS A CRACKDOWN Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden during Bletchley vehicle stop

UK News
Watch Live