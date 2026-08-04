Three men jailed after four firearms found hidden in modified Vauxhall Corsa

Three men have been jailed for a combined total of almost 17 years after police uncovered four firearms hidden inside a modified Vauxhall Corsa in Coventry. The investigation saw forensic specialists link Kai Williams, Junior Dube and Tyreece Barnett-Leslie to the weapons using DNA evidence, fingerprints and photographs of the firearms shared on Snapchat. Alongside the guns, officers also recovered cocaine, weighing scales, burner mobile phones and large amounts of cash, indicating the group’s involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.

Guns and drugs uncovered

Police discovered four firearms concealed inside the modified Vauxhall Corsa before carrying out further enquiries that identified the three suspects. Investigators said forensic evidence and social media images played a crucial role in connecting each of the men to the weapons and ammunition. Searches linked to the investigation also uncovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and mobile phones commonly associated with organised drug dealing.

Sentences handed down

The three men were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court. Kai Williams, 27, received seven years and 11 months’ imprisonment after being convicted of possessing a handgun, a sawn-off shotgun and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Junior Dube, 23, was jailed for five years after admitting possessing firearms and being identified as the individual who supplied the weapons. Tyreece Barnett-Leslie, 18, was sentenced to four years in prison for offences relating to drug supply, possession of criminal cash and firearm possession.

Forensic evidence proved key

Police said the successful prosecution relied heavily on forensic examination, with DNA, fingerprints and digital evidence from Snapchat helping to establish the roles played by each of the defendants. The force said removing illegal firearms from the streets remains a priority and welcomed the lengthy custodial sentences handed down by the court.