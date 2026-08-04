Drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found hidden in car during Bletchley stop

A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after police found significant quantities of cocaine and heroin during a vehicle stop in Bletchley. Aaron Charles Ellwood, 25, of Greenwell Road, Essex, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday 30 July following a Thames Valley Police investigation. Ellwood was unanimously convicted by a jury on 9 April of two offences: possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin. The offences stem from an incident on 6 May 2025, when officers stopped a vehicle near Newton Road in Bletchley. During the stop, officers saw Ellwood attempting to conceal items inside the driver’s side door of the vehicle. The packages were recovered and identified as wraps of cocaine and heroin. Further searches also uncovered additional Class A drugs concealed on Ellwood’s body. He was arrested and charged the following day, on 7 May 2025. Investigating officer PC Cameron Sharpe said: “This sentence demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in our communities. “Ellwood was found in possession of significant quantities of Class A drugs and attempted to conceal them from officers when he was stopped. Thanks to the vigilance of our officers and a thorough investigation, he has now been held accountable for his actions. “Drug dealing causes significant harm to individuals and communities, often bringing exploitation, violence and other criminality into our neighbourhoods. We will continue to target those involved in the supply of drugs and work to make our communities safer places to live.” Thames Valley Police said it remains committed to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs and bringing offenders before the courts as part of its ongoing efforts to protect local communities.