Wirral man jailed for more than 11 years after police seize firearms and £50,000 worth of drugs

A Wirral man has been jailed for more than 11 years after police uncovered firearms, ammunition and almost £50,000 worth of illegal drugs during searches of two properties and a storage locker. Ronnie Beardmore, 22, of Waterloo Road, New Brighton, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months’ imprisonment at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 4 August after pleading guilty to a series of firearms and drug offences.

Firearms and large drugs haul recovered

The court heard that officers carried out searches at two addresses and a storage unit in Wirral, where they recovered:

A shotgun

A converted blank-firing handgun

Ammunition

48g of heroin

28g of crack cocaine

430g of cocaine

372g of cannabis resin

647g of cannabis

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of almost £50,000.

Multiple charges

Beardmore was charged in February with:

Possession of a firearm

Possession of a shortened shotgun

Possession of prohibited ammunition

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Possession with intent to supply cannabis

He later pleaded guilty to the offences.

Police warning

Following the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said:

“I hope this sentencing makes it absolutely clear that anyone who plays a part in firearms will be brought before the courts, whatever their role may have been.

This result shows that Merseyside Police will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those involved in criminality and think they are above the law. We will continue to target criminals like Beardmore by thoroughly examining any evidence we find.”

She added:

“If you know anything about the storage, movement or use of firearms and other weapons, please contact us or anonymously via Crimestoppers. What you tell us may lead to other criminals and their weapons being removed from circulation, making our communities stronger and safer places to live, work and visit.”

Appeal for information

Merseyside Police continues to urge anyone with information about the storage or use of illegal firearms to contact the force via 101, its website or social media channels. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its online reporting service.