Radiographers report rise in racist abuse from patients, survey finds

Radiographers across the UK have reported an increase in racist abuse from patients over the past 18 months, with some healthcare workers subjected to racial slurs and discrimination while carrying out their duties. The findings come from a survey conducted by the Society of Radiographers (SoR), which gathered responses from hundreds of radiographers working across the NHS and other healthcare settings. According to the survey, some staff said they had been verbally abused because of their ethnicity, while others reported patients refusing treatment from non-white healthcare professionals.

Staff report racist behaviour

The survey included accounts from radiographers who said patients questioned their competence because of their race or made offensive comments during appointments. Others described being subjected to racist language or discriminatory behaviour while simply carrying out routine diagnostic imaging procedures. The Society of Radiographers said the findings highlight the continuing impact racism has on healthcare professionals and the importance of ensuring staff are properly supported when such incidents occur.

“Racism should never be accepted”

The professional body said racism should never be viewed as an acceptable part of working in healthcare. It is calling on employers to take reports of racial abuse seriously and ensure staff have access to appropriate support and reporting mechanisms. The organisation said healthcare workers deserve to work in an environment free from discrimination and abuse, regardless of their background or ethnicity.

Calls for stronger support

The Society of Radiographers said the survey demonstrates that racist abuse remains a significant issue affecting healthcare staff and urged NHS organisations and employers to continue tackling discrimination wherever it occurs. It added that protecting staff from abuse is essential, not only for their wellbeing, but also for maintaining a safe and respectful environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.