Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EXPLOSION REPORTED Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

  A gas bottle exploded at a caravan site on Downash Road in Hailsham on Wednesday 24 June during a spell of hot weather, prompting a safety alert from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Fire crews arrived at 5.02pm to find damage to a five-square-metre outside area, but no flames. No injuries have been reported.

Explosion Causes Damage

Although the explosion caused significant damage to the caravan site’s external area, firefighters confirmed there was no subsequent fire. The incident highlights the risks associated with storing pressurised gas cylinders improperly during heatwaves.

Fire Service Safety Warning

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a strong safety warning following the explosion. They stressed the importance of storing gas cylinders upright in well-ventilated, shaded areas away from entrances, drains, and heat sources to prevent dangerous build-ups of pressure.

Heatwave Raises Risks

With the South East experiencing unusually high temperatures, the risk of gas bottle incidents rises. The fire service urges caravan owners, residents, and businesses to regularly check their gas storage and follow manufacturer instructions.

Advice For Gas Users

  • Store gas bottles upright in ventilated, shaded areas
  • Keep cylinders away from ignition points and buildings
  • Check LPG systems with suppliers for extra heatwave guidance
  • Review storage safety regularly during hot weather

Following these precautions can help prevent dangerous accidents during periods of prolonged heat.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

FAMILY HEARTBREAK Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

RAPID DEPLOYMENT Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

UK News
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

PRISON ATTACK Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

DRUGS BUST Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

POLICE PROBE Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

COURT JUSTICE Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

POLICE STALKING Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

UK News
Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

Surrey Police Firearms Officer Found Guilty of Stalking with Car Tracker in Brighton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

FAMILY APPEAL Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live