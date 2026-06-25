Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

A gas bottle exploded at a caravan site on Downash Road in Hailsham on Wednesday 24 June during a spell of hot weather, prompting a safety alert from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Fire crews arrived at 5.02pm to find damage to a five-square-metre outside area, but no flames. No injuries have been reported.

Explosion Causes Damage

Although the explosion caused significant damage to the caravan site’s external area, firefighters confirmed there was no subsequent fire. The incident highlights the risks associated with storing pressurised gas cylinders improperly during heatwaves.

Fire Service Safety Warning

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a strong safety warning following the explosion. They stressed the importance of storing gas cylinders upright in well-ventilated, shaded areas away from entrances, drains, and heat sources to prevent dangerous build-ups of pressure.

Heatwave Raises Risks

With the South East experiencing unusually high temperatures, the risk of gas bottle incidents rises. The fire service urges caravan owners, residents, and businesses to regularly check their gas storage and follow manufacturer instructions.

Advice For Gas Users

Store gas bottles upright in ventilated, shaded areas

Keep cylinders away from ignition points and buildings

Check LPG systems with suppliers for extra heatwave guidance

Review storage safety regularly during hot weather

Following these precautions can help prevent dangerous accidents during periods of prolonged heat.