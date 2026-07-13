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MURDER ARREST Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

Woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent named as murder investigation continues

A woman found dead at a flat in Stoke-on-Trent has been named by police as 24-year-old Sarah-Louise Pennington as detectives continue to investigate her death. Emergency services were called to Oakwell Court, Longton, at around 3.30am on Sunday 12 July, where Ms Pennington was discovered inside a property. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A 30-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question him. Detective Inspector Kirsty Oldfield, from Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Team, said officers were working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened.

“We are working incredibly hard to progress our enquiries and support Sarah-Louise’s family during this devastating time,” she said.

The investigation has seen a police cordon remain in place around Oakwell Court, affecting access for local residents. Det Insp Oldfield said officers hoped to reduce the size of the cordon as soon as possible.

“The outer cordon is affecting access for residents, but we will reduce it as soon as we can,” she said.

She added that detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“House-to-house enquiries will continue and officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

Staffordshire Police are continuing to appeal for information as enquiries progress. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has information which could assist detectives is urged to contact Staffordshire Police.

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