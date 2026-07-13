A419 closed for hours after lorry bursts into flames near Swindon

The A419 northbound in Wiltshire remains closed following a serious lorry fire, with motorists facing lengthy delays as emergency services continue to tackle the incident. The carriageway is shut between the A4311 near Swindon and the B4040 near Cricklade after the vehicle caught fire shortly before midday. The incident was reported at around 11.52am and has prompted a major emergency response involving Wiltshire Police, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, National Highways and specialist recovery operators. Firefighters have spent much of the afternoon working to bring the blaze under control, while police initially managed the scene and implemented road closures. National Highways Traffic Officers have also been assisting by maintaining the closure and traffic management measures. Although traffic trapped within the closure has now been released, the northbound carriageway remains shut while recovery operations continue.

Complex recovery operation underway

Recovery teams are now focusing on removing the lorry’s load before the vehicle itself can be recovered. Due to the ongoing fire, specialist equipment, including grab lorries, is being used to carry out the operation safely. National Highways said the vehicle is still burning, meaning recovery must be undertaken in a controlled manner to protect firefighters and recovery personnel. As a result, the process is expected to take a considerable amount of time.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

There is currently no confirmed reopening time, with the A419 northbound expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon. Motorists are being advised to follow the signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journeys while emergency services continue working at the scene. The incident remains ongoing.