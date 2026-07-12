At least 27 killed after devastating fire tears through Bangkok entertainment venue

At least 27 people have died, and dozens more have been injured after a devastating fire ripped through a popular entertainment venue in the Thai capital late on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a well-known bar in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, at around 11.57pm local time after reports of a major blaze. When firefighters arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames as terrified patrons attempted to escape.

Victims trapped inside

According to Thai officials, many people fled towards the venue’s toilets in a desperate attempt to escape the smoke and flames but became trapped inside. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who attended the scene, confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered from the building. Dozens of other casualties were rescued and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Explosion reported before blaze spread

Authorities said a musician performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from an electrical circuit breaker close to the stage shortly before the fire broke out. Moments later, witnesses reported hearing an explosion before thick smoke rapidly filled the building, causing panic among customers.

Fire brought under control

Firefighters from several Bangkok fire stations battled the blaze using multiple water jets. The fire was brought under control after approximately 35 minutes, allowing rescue teams to begin searching the building for survivors and victims. Footage from the scene showed huge flames erupting from the front of the venue, sending customers running into the street as thick black smoke poured from the building. Images taken after the fire revealed extensive damage inside the bar, with furniture destroyed and emergency crews continuing search operations.

Investigation underway

Thai authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials have urged anyone who believes a relative or friend may have been at the venue to contact emergency authorities as efforts continue to identify those affected. The number of fatalities and injured may change as search and recovery operations continue.