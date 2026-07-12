Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEVASTING BLAZE At least 27 killed after devastating fire tears through Bangkok entertainment venue

At least 27 killed after devastating fire tears through Bangkok entertainment venue

At least 27 people have died, and dozens more have been injured after a devastating fire ripped through a popular entertainment venue in the Thai capital late on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a well-known bar in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, at around 11.57pm local time after reports of a major blaze. When firefighters arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames as terrified patrons attempted to escape.

Victims trapped inside

According to Thai officials, many people fled towards the venue’s toilets in a desperate attempt to escape the smoke and flames but became trapped inside. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who attended the scene, confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered from the building. Dozens of other casualties were rescued and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Explosion reported before blaze spread

Authorities said a musician performing at the venue reported seeing smoke coming from an electrical circuit breaker close to the stage shortly before the fire broke out. Moments later, witnesses reported hearing an explosion before thick smoke rapidly filled the building, causing panic among customers.

Fire brought under control

Firefighters from several Bangkok fire stations battled the blaze using multiple water jets. The fire was brought under control after approximately 35 minutes, allowing rescue teams to begin searching the building for survivors and victims. Footage from the scene showed huge flames erupting from the front of the venue, sending customers running into the street as thick black smoke poured from the building. Images taken after the fire revealed extensive damage inside the bar, with furniture destroyed and emergency crews continuing search operations.

Investigation underway

Thai authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials have urged anyone who believes a relative or friend may have been at the venue to contact emergency authorities as efforts continue to identify those affected. The number of fatalities and injured may change as search and recovery operations continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

CHARGE REJECT Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

UK News
Body found confirmed as missing 51-year-old woman following Eastbourne appeal

BODY FOUND Body found confirmed as missing 51-year-old woman following Eastbourne appeal

UK News
Police hunt man after Bradford shooting leaves victim with life-threatening head injuries

MANHUNT Police hunt man after Bradford shooting leaves victim with life-threatening head injuries

UK News
Ann Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before her body was discovered

MURDER PROBE CONTINUES Ann Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked almost 24 hours before her body was discovered

UK News
Campaign for ‘Kiena’s Law’ gathers momentum as families call for domestic abuse-related suicides to be recognised in law

NATIONAL BACKING Campaign for ‘Kiena’s Law’ gathers momentum as families call for domestic abuse-related suicides to be recognised in law

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

RAPE CHARGE Four teenagers charged with 12 counts of rape following alleged sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

CANCER BATTLE Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan dies aged 68 after battle with prostate cancer

UK News
Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

HOTEL TARGETED Police investigate linked vandalism attacks after Arundel hotel sprayed with graffiti and pelted with eggs

UK News
Two arrested after body found in Kent during Wimbledon murder investigation

MURDER PROBE Two arrested after body found in Kent during Wimbledon murder investigation

UK News
Two 18-year-olds die in separate open water tragedies in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire

WATER DEATHS Two 18-year-olds die in separate open water tragedies in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

MISSING PAIR Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

UK News
Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

Urgent appeal to find two missing children last seen leaving Strood for London

UK News
Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

UK News
Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

Managing Your Money – The Only Way to Actually Gamble Safely

UK News
Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

BAR KILLING Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

UK News
Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

MIGRANT CRISIS More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

UK News
More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

More than 500 migrants cross Channel in three days as small boat arrivals continue

UK News
Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UFC COMEBACK Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UK News
Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

Conor McGregor suffers devastating knee injury just seconds into UFC comeback as fight ends almost immediately

UK News
Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

LUCKY Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

UK News
Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

Jude Bellingham hits back after Thomas Tuchel labels England ‘lucky’ despite World Cup semi-final triumph

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

MURDER CHARGE Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

UK News
Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

UK News
Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

MURDER ARREST Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

UK News
Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

Woman, 24, killed and man injured in Hayes double stabbing as murder arrest made

UK News
Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

OPEN MOTIVE Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

UK News
Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

Man arrested in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation as police say they are ‘open-minded’ over motive

UK News
Watch Live