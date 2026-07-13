Pink Ladies movement faces scrutiny over political links and campaign claims

The Pink Ladies, a women-led protest movement that has grown rapidly across the UK over the past year, is facing increasing scrutiny over its political affiliations, messaging and links to figures associated with the far right. Known for their distinctive pink clothing and banners, the group says it exists to campaign for the safety of women and girls and to raise concerns about immigration and public safety. However, critics argue the movement presents a softer public image for anti-immigration activism while promoting misinformation and working alongside individuals linked to extremist organisations.

Origins of the movement

The Pink Ladies emerged following protests outside asylum accommodation in Epping, Essex. The group’s founder, Orla Minihane, has previously served as a vice-chair within Reform UK before becoming associated with Restore Britain. Minihane has said the movement was created to allow women to take a more visible role in protests and has rejected accusations that the organisation is racist or extremist.

Links to Restore Britain

The movement has received support from Restore Britain, an organisation founded by former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe. Restore Britain has reportedly assisted with funding, event organisation, legal support and branding. Critics argue these links demonstrate that the Pink Ladies are closely aligned with wider anti-immigration political campaigns.

Associations criticised

Questions have also been raised after Minihane appeared at events alongside individuals associated with nationalist organisations. Campaigners against extremism say these appearances demonstrate overlap between the Pink Ladies and groups on the far right. The Pink Ladies deny they are a far-right organisation and maintain they are focused solely on protecting women and children.

Misinformation concerns

The movement has faced criticism over claims made during protests about crimes allegedly involving migrants. In one widely publicised case, allegations shared online prompted demonstrations before police later stated there was no evidence to support key claims that had circulated. Critics say the incident highlighted how unverified information can quickly fuel public anger and anti-migrant protests.

Crime statistics

The Pink Ladies frequently argue that immigration is contributing to rising levels of sexual violence. However, experts have cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from crime data, noting there is no comprehensive national dataset recording offences by immigration status. Official figures consistently show that the majority of sexual offences are committed by someone known to the victim rather than by strangers.

Fresh controversy

The movement has also faced renewed attention following comments made by Restore Britain founder Rupert Lowe regarding the Dunblane school massacre. His remarks attracted widespread criticism from politicians and victims’ families, prompting further questions about organisations associated with his campaign.

Ongoing debate

Supporters of the Pink Ladies insist they represent ordinary women concerned about community safety and immigration. Opponents argue the organisation uses carefully managed branding to present hard-line anti-immigration politics in a more socially acceptable way. As the movement continues to grow across the UK, debate over its aims, political connections and messaging is expected to continue.