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MURDER CHARGE Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

Two men charged after body found in Kent during Wandsworth murder investigation

Two men have been charged following the murder of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area in Kent after police launched an investigation at a property in Wandsworth.

The Metropolitan Police have charged Joshua Miller, 32, of Kingfisher Court, Wandsworth, with murder and preventing a lawful burial.

Jamie Cooper, 27, also of Kingfisher Court, has been charged with preventing a lawful burial.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 July.

Murder investigation launched

Police were called at around 10.55pm on Thursday, 9 July, following reports of a potential murder at an address in Kingfisher Court, off Queensmere Road, Wandsworth.

Officers attended the property but found no-one inside.

Following a search of the address, detectives believed a person had come to serious harm and launched a murder investigation.

Body discovered in Kent

The following day, Friday, 10 July, officers searching as part of the investigation attended a wooded area in Borstal, Kent, where the body of a man was discovered.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but police believe they know the victim’s identity. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives have confirmed that the victim and the two men charged were known to one another.

Investigation continues

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries remain ongoing as detectives continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

As criminal proceedings are now active, both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

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Topics :Crime

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