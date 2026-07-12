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MAJOR INCIDENT Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

Major incident as huge railway embankment fire engulfs gardens and halts London Overground services

A major incident is unfolding in East London tonight after a fast-moving fire ripped through a railway embankment in Walthamstow, sending thick black smoke across the area and forcing residents to remain indoors. Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines have been deployed to tackle the blaze, which broke out near Wood Street and Vallentin Road before rapidly spreading along the railway embankment. The fire has ignited gardens, sheds and outbuildings backing onto the railway, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

More than 100 emergency calls

The London Fire Brigade said it received more than 100 emergency calls within minutes as smoke billowed across Walthamstow. Firefighters remain at the scene working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further along the railway line.

Residents urged to stay indoors

People living near the incident have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the volume of smoke affecting the area. Emergency services have warned that smoke is drifting across nearby residential streets, and residents are being advised to remain indoors where possible while crews continue firefighting operations.

Major travel disruption

The blaze has caused significant disruption to transport across East London. Parts of the London Overground have been suspended, while several roads have been closed by Waltham Forest Council. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, with closures affecting:

  • Wood Street
  • Vallentin Road
  • Shernhall Street
  • Browning Close

Drivers are warned to expect lengthy delays and seek alternative routes.

Cause under investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Once the incident has been brought under control, investigators will begin examining the scene to determine how the blaze started. At this stage, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene well into the night as they continue efforts to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding homes and infrastructure.

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