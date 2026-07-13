Police hunt suspect after man in his 20s allegedly raped at Berkshire nature reserve

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man in his 20s was allegedly raped by a stranger at a nature reserve in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police said the incident happened at Padworth Common Nature Reserve, south-west of Reading, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 9 July. The victim reported that he was approached by an unknown man before being grabbed and sexually assaulted in the reserve’s car park. Police also believe the offender stole £50 from the victim following the attack.

Investigation underway

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers while detectives continue their investigation. The suspect is described as a man with a local accent who was wearing white shoes at the time of the incident. Officers are also keen to trace a red vehicle seen in the area around the time of the alleged offence.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detective Inspector Beverley Pearse, the investigating officer, said:

“Detectives are investigating this report thoroughly and extensively.

“Since the rape was reported to us, we have been carrying out a number of enquiries to establish exactly what happened and identify the offender.

“As part of that ongoing investigation, we are now appealing to the public for information that may assist us.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or part of the incident as it unfolded.

“We are particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage recorded in the area around the time of the offence, as this may assist our investigation.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a red vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we continue our enquiries, provide reassurance to the community and help keep people safe.”

Appeal for information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference 43260350863, or by making a report online. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.