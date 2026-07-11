Man dies after ‘violent and shocking’ attack inside Greater Manchester bar as murder probe launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s died following what police have described as a “violent and shocking” attack inside a bar in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Blues Bar in Ashton-under-Lyne at around 2.40am on Saturday, 11 July, following reports of a serious assault.

Greater Manchester Police officers arrived within minutes and administered first aid to the victim, who had suffered severe injuries. Despite their efforts, the man became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 3.48am.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Ian McNabb described the incident as a devastating loss of life.

He said: “This was a violent and shocking attack that tragically took the life of a young man.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and whilst no formal identification has taken place yet, the believed family of the victim has been informed and is being supported by our specialist officers.”

Det Supt McNabb confirmed a crime scene remains in place while detectives continue gathering evidence.

“We currently have a man in our custody, and a scene is still in place at this time.

“We would also like to reassure the community we believe this to be an isolated attack and poses no wider threat to the public.”

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

“As we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone who may have information to please come forward and report.

“This can be anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself, or has any footage from the area that may support our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 1995, quoting log 511 of 11/07/26. Information can also be submitted via the force’s Major Incident Public Portal.