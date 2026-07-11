England and Norway level in tense World Cup quarter-final as Three Lions seek semi-final spot

England remain level with Norway in a cagey opening to their FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Miami as Thomas Tuchel’s side bid to reach only their third World Cup semi-final.

With around 10 minutes played at the Hard Rock Stadium, neither side had managed to break the deadlock in what has been a cautious start to the knockout clash.

England enjoy early possession

The Three Lions have seen the majority of the ball during the opening exchanges, controlling possession and patiently probing for an opening against a disciplined Norwegian side.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson caught the eye early on with an ambitious cross-field pass to Noni Madueke. At the same time, Jude Bellingham produced a trademark turn to win a free-kick as England looked to build momentum.

Haaland threat kept quiet

Norway’s biggest threat has come through striker Erling Haaland, although England’s defence has so far kept the Manchester City forward under control.

A dangerous through ball from Alexander Sørloth was expertly cut out by John Stones, preventing Haaland from racing through on goal.

Despite England’s dominance of possession, Norway have shown they remain dangerous on the counter-attack.

Emotional start

Before kick-off, players, officials and supporters observed a minute’s silence in memory of South Africa international Jayden Adams, whose death earlier on Saturday shocked the football world.

The tribute was impeccably observed by both sets of players and supporters inside the stadium.

England chasing history

Thomas Tuchel’s side are aiming to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals, a feat England have achieved only twice previously.

Thousands of England supporters have travelled to Miami, while fan zones across the UK, including London’s Boxpark venues, were packed ahead of kick-off.

Former England captain David Beckham was also among those watching from the stands as the Three Lions looked to continue their World Cup campaign.

The winner will progress to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals