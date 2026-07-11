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DRUGS HAUL Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

  More than £20,000 worth of nitrous oxide has been seized by police in Bolton as part of an operation targeting illegal drugs. Officers from the Bolton North Neighbourhood Team recovered 102 boxes of nitrous oxide during enforcement activity on Saturday. The seized haul is estimated to have a street value of more than £20,000. Nitrous oxide was reclassified as a Class C drug in November 2023 following growing concerns over the serious health risks linked to its misuse, as well as its association with anti-social behaviour. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that two men remain under investigation in connection with the seizure. The force has not released any further details while enquiries continue.

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