Police seize £20,000 haul of nitrous oxide in Bolton crackdown

Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight Near Croydon Restaurant as Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Murder

Woman Winched to Safety by Coastguard Helicopter After Fall in West Wight

Urgent Appeal: Missing 15-Year-Old Jenna Last Seen in Fareham – Call 101 With Info

More than £20,000 worth of nitrous oxide has been seized by police in Bolton as part of an operation targeting illegal drugs. Officers from the Bolton North Neighbourhood Team recovered 102 boxes of nitrous oxide during enforcement activity on Saturday. The seized haul is estimated to have a street value of more than £20,000. Nitrous oxide was reclassified as a Class C drug in November 2023 following growing concerns over the serious health risks linked to its misuse, as well as its association with anti-social behaviour. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that two men remain under investigation in connection with the seizure. The force has not released any further details while enquiries continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.