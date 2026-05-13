Five Men Jailed for £2M Cocaine Supply in Gloucestershire Drug Bust

Five men have been handed a combined 36 years in prison after admitting to supplying cocaine worth an estimated £2 million across Gloucestershire. The Gloucester Crown Court sentenced Jordan Ireland, James Blandford, Ashley Booth, Brian Dennis, and Scott Capstick on Thursday, 7 May, following an investigation by Gloucestershire Police‘s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Massive Drug Operation Exposed

The men supplied at least 25 kilograms of cocaine between February 2023 and September 2024. Gloucestershire Police uncovered the conspiracy after decrypting phones seized during unrelated arrests in 2023, which then led to surveillance and further arrests.

High-tech Surveillance Tactics

Officers monitored drug transactions through Snapchat, WhatsApp, and other apps, capturing videos of cocaine packaging and mixing. The investigation tracked vehicles and individuals linked to transport and distribution, deploying numerous search warrants in September 2024 that seized multiple digital devices.

Key Roles Within The Network

Jordan Ireland led operations, coordinating drug sales and logistics.

James Blandford managed money and supply lines as Ireland’s trusted lieutenant.

Ashley Booth and Scott Capstick acted as drug runners and cash couriers.

Brian Dennis controlled a local garage where cocaine was adulterated and repressured for sale.

Sentences And Convictions

Alongside conspiracy to supply cocaine, Ireland, Blandford, and Booth also admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis. Ireland and Booth additionally pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine. Sentences issued were 11 years 8 months for Ireland; 8 years 3 months for Blandford; 7 years 1 month for Booth; 6 years 4 months for Dennis; and 3 years 4 months for Capstick.

Community Impact And Police Praise

The operation highlights Gloucestershire Police’s commitment to tackling organised drug crime. Community intelligence played a key role in identifying and dismantling the supply chain disrupting local areas.