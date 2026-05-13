NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

A 23-year-old New York City woman has expressed deep regret for refusing to press charges against Rhamell Burke, 32, after he violently assaulted her and a friend on a subway train in April. Weeks later, Burke allegedly fatally pushed 76-year-old Ross Falzone down a flight of stairs at a nearby station, leading to his death.

Subway Assault Ignored

The woman told the NY Post she declined to involve police further because she “didn’t want to put another black man in jail.” However, she described Burke as a “scary guy” who followed them between train cars, kicked her friend, and grabbed her hair before police intervened and arrested him immediately after the incident.

Fatal Push At Subway Station

Just five weeks later, Burke, wearing a psychiatric bracelet and recently released from Bellevue Hospital, allegedly shoved retired teacher Ross Falzone down stairs at the 18th Street subway station. Falzone died hours later from severe injuries, including traumatic brain injury and fractured spine.

Police Action And Court Dates

Burke has been charged with second-degree murder and is due in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14 for his next hearing. Police acted quickly after both incidents, but the initial refusal to press charges has haunted the victim who survived the first attack.

Reflection On Mercy And Consequences

The woman reflected, “Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail, but if you are a criminal, you’re a criminal.” She regrets her decision, as Burke’s release seemingly emboldened him to commit the fatal attack. This tragic chain of events highlights the complex impact of decisions surrounding crime and justice.