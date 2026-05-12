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ENERGY TARGET Donald Trump Criticises Keir Starmer Amid UK Labour Leadership Crisis

Donald Trump Criticises Keir Starmer Amid UK Labour Leadership Crisis

US President Donald Trump commented on the growing UK Labour turmoil on May 12, 2026, outside the White House. With Labour leader Keir Starmer facing escalating calls for his resignation amid multiple Cabinet resignations, Trump criticised Starmer’s handling of energy policy, highlighting the mounting political pressure facing the UK opposition ahead of forthcoming polls.

Trump Targets Starmer’s Energy Policy

Donald Trump accused Keir Starmer of being “killed on energy,” stating the Labour leader was “windmilling your country to death.” His remarks underscored serious challenges for Starmer as he battles poll setbacks and internal dissent within the party.

Multiple Ministers Resign

Four Labour ministers, including Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, have resigned amid the crisis. Ahmed called explicitly for Starmer’s resignation, citing a loss of public confidence. Other departures include safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who condemned Starmer’s slow reform pace in her resignation letter, as well as Housing Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh and victims minister Alex Davies-Jones.

Starmer Stands Firm

Despite intense pressure, Sir Keir Starmer has refused to quit, telling his Cabinet he will remain leader and challenging any opponent to contest his leadership. Reports confirm he has blocked further leadership discussions and declined one-on-one meetings with Cabinet members since making the announcement.

Party Divisions Deepen

Labour remains deeply divided, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood publicly affirming she will continue her role, signalling loyalty to Starmer. Shadow Secretary Wes Streeting is due to meet Starmer soon to address the internal party unrest amid the growing leadership crisis.

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